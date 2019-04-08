Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 105,329 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 68.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

