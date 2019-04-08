Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 10,824 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $250.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $251.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/two-sigma-advisers-lp-purchases-10824-shares-of-fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt.html.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.