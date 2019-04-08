Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.35 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,329,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.31. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 167.57% and a negative net margin of 88.55%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 160,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $2,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,658,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $80,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,952 shares of company stock worth $3,530,319 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

