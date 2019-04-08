TrueFlip 1-Day Volume Tops $25,754.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00004291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $25,754.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00345641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.01579639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00240996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

