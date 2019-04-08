Truckcoin (TRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Truckcoin (CURRENCY:TRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Truckcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Truckcoin has a total market capitalization of $139,640.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Truckcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truckcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Truckcoin Profile

TRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2014. Truckcoin’s total supply is 236,400,723 coins. Truckcoin’s official website is truckcoin.net . Truckcoin’s official Twitter account is @truckcoin_v2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truckcoin

Truckcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truckcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truckcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truckcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

