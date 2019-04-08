Tristate Capital (TSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSC. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TSC opened at $21.73 on Friday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Seidel purchased 2,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at $857,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $141,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.