Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $3.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,259,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 62,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,405. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

