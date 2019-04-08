Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,914 DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DXC Technology by 10,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,088,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,080 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2,128.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,973,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,443,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,423,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,438. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

