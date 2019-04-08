Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.45 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of $360.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.0599999970000002 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

