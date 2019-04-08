Travala Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.57 or 0.13584968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001341 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

AVA is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.