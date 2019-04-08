Traders Sell CVS Health (CVS) on Strength (CVS)

Traders sold shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $85.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.26 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, CVS Health had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. CVS Health traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $54.15

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

