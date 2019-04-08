Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Paul Ross Sells 2,682 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $555,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $505,047.42.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Paul Ross sold 6,049 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $936,990.10.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 996,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,716. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.99.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

