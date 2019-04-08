Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 142 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of O opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

