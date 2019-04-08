Townsend & Associates Inc Has $767,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after buying an additional 1,120,190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,496,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22,378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 297,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 296,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,066,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $162.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

