Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,690 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003 over the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

