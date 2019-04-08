Totally Plc (LON:TLY) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17). Approximately 1,019,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,077% from the average daily volume of 19,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.18 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Totally alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Totally (TLY) Trading Up 5.7%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/totally-tly-trading-up-5-7.html.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.