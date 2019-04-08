Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after purchasing an additional 771,401 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,805,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $290.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

