Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Tidewater worth $39,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 33.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 52.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth about $712,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $24.01 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $895.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, CAO Samuel R. Rubio sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $90,465.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

