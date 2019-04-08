Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,266,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 494,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 444,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

ITCI stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

