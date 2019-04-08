Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $697,000 in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,403,000 after buying an additional 556,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,328,000 after buying an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,328,000 after buying an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,361,000 after buying an additional 442,078 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $724,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.73 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $530.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of -0.10.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

