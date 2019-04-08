Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $596,000 in Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 836,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,518,709.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $40,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,843,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,753.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chaparral Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 3.54.

Chaparral Energy Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

