Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Has $662,000 Position in Premier Inc (PINC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Premier were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Premier by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Premier by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.09 million. Premier had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Premier news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $455,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032 shares in the company, valued at $801,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,550 shares of company stock worth $2,887,406 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

