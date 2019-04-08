Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $918,000 Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hawaiian were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

