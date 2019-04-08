Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Vereit Inc (VER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vereit were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $313.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

