ThinkSmart (TSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

About ThinkSmart (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

