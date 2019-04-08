Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) to post $101.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.56 million to $101.60 million. Thermon Group reported sales of $102.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full-year sales of $399.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.62 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $411.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thermon Group.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.28 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1,662.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Thermon Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 69,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,332. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

