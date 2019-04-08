Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($5.04) Per Share

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.88). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

TBPH opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.68. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

In related news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 158,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

