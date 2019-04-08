Theratechnologies (TH) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TH. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

TH opened at C$8.28 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$6.72 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.62. The firm has a market cap of $636.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie-Noël Colussi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.17, for a total value of C$27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$211,597.75.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

