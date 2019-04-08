4 p.m.

A New York judge has urged that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and also Tesla CEO Elon Musk to settle a dispute on how far he can tell in his tweets.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan concluded a contempt-of-court hearing Thursday by telling both sides to meet at the following two weeks.

If they can’t solve their differences, then she’ll rule.

The SEC says Musk violated a bargain when he tweeted without the approval of a lawyer about Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing in February. His attorney says he did not.

With Musk celebrating from a defense table, lawyers argued for almost two hours prior to Nathan urged a settlement. She predicted contempt-of-court”serious business” and advised both sides to”take a deep breath”

She said deals must be obeyed.

3:10 p.m.

A lawyer for your U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told a judge which Tesla CEO Elon Musk should face substantial escalating fines if he keeps violating a deal with the SEC.

Attorney Cheryl Crumpton advocated the fines when a judge in a hearing Thursday inquired exactly what she desired the court to perform.

The SEC states Musk violated a settlement with tweeting about Tesla’s vehicle production in February without a lawyer’s approval. His lawyer says Musk did not.

Following saying court he has great regard for the justice system musk watched from the defense table.

The proceeding came since Tesla’s stock price dropped after it said 77,000 automobiles were built in the first quarter, putting it behind in a bid this season, to produce 500,000 cars.

2 p.m.

As he entered a courthouse in Manhattan he thinks judges at the American system have been outstanding and has great respect for the justice system, musk said.

The judge began hearing arguments at about 2 p.m.

The SEC states Musk violated a settlement after he tweeted Tesla’s automobile manufacturing in February without the approval of a lawyer.

A prior tweet about a plan to take the company private contributed with the SEC.

As of Wednesday’s close, Tesla stocks were down 12.3percent so far this year.

9:40 a.m.

A federal judge will hear oral arguments Thursday regarding if Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be kept in contempt of court for violating an arrangement with all the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC says when he tweeted without the approval of a lawyer Musk violated the compensation.

If Musk intends to attend the hearing, it’s uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Tesla’s shares are falling nearly 10 percent in early trading after the company said it churned out 77,100 vehicles at the first quarter, and well behind the speed it must sustain to meet the pledge to fabricate 500,000 cars of Musk.

Tesla also stated it delivered 63,000 vehicles at the quarter, down 31% from 2018 quarter.

As of Wednesday’s close, Tesla shares were down 12.3percent up to now this season.