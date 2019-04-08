The Newest Chief wants to know UK won’t Undermine EU

4:20 p.m.

The minister of the Netherlands claims counterpart Theresa May needs to convince other European Union leaders along with him when she wants them to grant her petition for another Brexit 41, who her nation will continue working with the EU.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that he spoke about her request to postpone Brexit before June 30 with May. He said”a favorable conclusion hinges also on assurances from UK on honest alliance”

There are worries in Europe that a few British politicians that support the U.K. departing the EU without a divorce agreement could purposely work to stymie EU policymaking while the nation remains a member. A week A lawmaker who is an outspoken Brexit advocate increased the chance of such a plan.

Even the Conservative Party lawmaker said Britain could use its time that was continued at the EU place to veto funding gains, block the establishment of an EU military, by joining the EU, and to maintain countries.

11:50 a.m.

The British government maintains Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks with the leaders of Germany and France this past week.

May will lay out her motives for seeking a delay to Brexit due.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels to consider the request to postpone Brexit of May. Approval is required by an expansion from leaders of 27 member countries. Some, especially Macron, are weary of the Brexit melodrama and unwilling to extend it.

11:20 a.m.

Having a chaotic departure of Britain from the European Union potentially only days off, EU commissioner Phil Hogan states that the U.K. departing the bloc without a deal in place”is simply mad.”

EU Farm Commissioner Hogan was putting out contingency plans in the agriculture sector for a no-deal Brexit to make sure it affects farmers as small as you can.

Hogan reported that”despite the insanity of Brexit, I believe that common sense might prevail.”

10:50 a.m.

The German government says British Prime Minister Theresa May will see with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday .

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that the two leaders would discuss Brexit along with a special European Union summit on exactly the topic that’s scheduled for Wednesday.

Seibert would not comment on the government’s position regarding May’s Friday proposal to postpone Brexit to prevent crashing out with no deal in the end of the week.

10 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt claims that Prime Minister Theresa May”is leaving no stone unturned to try to solve Brexit,” two weeks before a European Union summit to consider an extension to Britain’s depart date.

Hunt said of another 27 EU leaders that”they need Brexit to be resolved as soon as possible. Thus do we.”

There have been no results so far, although May has started cross-party talks with Labour pioneer Jeremy Corbyn.

“For Theresa May to open talks with someone like Jeremy Corbyn is not in any way easy but she is doing that because she’s totally and completely determined to deliver Brexit,” Hunt said before a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.

8:50 a.m.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Britain and the European Union must not consent, amid speculation that the government is about to suggest such an arrangement to acquire resistance support.

Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing for additional talks with the opposition Labour Party because she attempts to hammer out a compromise that would avert a damaging no-deal depart from the EU on Friday.

Writing Monday from the Daily Telegraph,” Johnson claims that the customs union suggested by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would”enslave” the U.K.

Johnson states in an tweet”We shouldn’t agree to become non-voting members of the EU, beneath the surrender proposed by Jeremy Corbyn – it cannot, should not and won’t happen.”