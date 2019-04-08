The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Lowered by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.47 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

