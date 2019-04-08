The Coca-Cola Co (KO) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987,857 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 3.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of The Coca-Cola worth $384,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 233,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $46.47 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.