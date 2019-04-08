Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Lessened by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $864,454,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240,065 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.76. 142,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $785,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

