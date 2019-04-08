Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $253.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.30 million and the highest is $260.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $230.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.90 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $255.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $14,746,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,336,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

