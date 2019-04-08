Tesla (TSLA) Given a $200.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $200.00 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.15. 2,670,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234,750. Tesla has a 12-month low of $247.77 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $305,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,040 shares of company stock worth $29,789,068. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $470,949,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

