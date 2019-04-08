Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $841,926.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.58 or 0.05774502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01671750 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019031 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

