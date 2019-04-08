Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Floor & Decor (FND) to Market Perform

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Shares of FND opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $250,252,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,858,252 shares of company stock worth $256,981,778 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

