Tele Columbus (TC1) PT Set at €1.65 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.65 ($1.92) price target on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €1.60 ($1.86) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tele Columbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.15 ($3.66).

Shares of TC1 opened at €1.65 ($1.92) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a 1 year low of €1.48 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of €8.61 ($10.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $197.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

