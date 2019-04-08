TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $99,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.00 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $686,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/td-asset-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.