Targa Resources (TRGP) Research Coverage Started at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65 and a beta of 2.04. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.