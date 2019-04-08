Targa Resources (TRGP) Research Coverage Started at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.
NYSE TRGP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65 and a beta of 2.04. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.
