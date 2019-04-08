Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Targa Resources by 800.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. 1,554,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,937. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

