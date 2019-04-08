Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of TGE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $487,983,160.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 85,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $2,048,809.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 679,417 shares of company stock worth $16,255,524 and sold 46,405,689 shares worth $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,391,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

