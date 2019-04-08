TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) received a $11.00 target price from Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

