Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tahoe Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAHO opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. Tahoe Resources Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TAHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tahoe Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Tahoe Resources Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

