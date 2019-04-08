Syndicate 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,620.00 (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Syndicate has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $46,620.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Syndicate

Syndicate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 36,232,292 coins and its circulating supply is 32,518,010 coins. Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online . Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syndicate Coin Trading

Syndicate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

