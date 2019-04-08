Swedbank (SWDBY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Swedbank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swedbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Swedbank has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.81 on Friday. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Swedbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.88%.
About Swedbank
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.
