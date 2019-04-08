Swedbank (SWDBY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Swedbank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swedbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Swedbank has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.81 on Friday. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Swedbank had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Swedbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.88%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.