Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Shares of STRO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.