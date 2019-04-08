Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

