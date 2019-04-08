Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 2,156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $770.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SPN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

WARNING: “Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/superior-energy-services-inc-spn-stake-lowered-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.