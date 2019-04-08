Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SNHY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of SNHY stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.72. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $465,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $865,025. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

