Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.76.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,071 shares of company stock worth $24,689,161 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

